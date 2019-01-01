Commercial Vehicle Group Inc is a supplier of cab-related products and systems. The operating segments are The Electrical Systems Segment and The Global Seating Segment. The Global Seating Segment manufactures and sells products, such as seats, Office seatings. The Electrical Systems Segment is engaged in electronic wire harness assemblies, trim systems, and components. The company supplies products to the various vehicle markets, which include medium-and heavy-construction vehicle markets, military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Its geographical segments are the United States, United Kingdom, and All other countries, of which the United States accounts for the majority of revenue.