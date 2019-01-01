QQQ
Range
7.85 - 8.11
Vol / Avg.
21.2K/151.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.92 - 13.61
Mkt Cap
261.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.04
P/E
15.76
EPS
0.24
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Commercial Vehicle Group Inc is a supplier of cab-related products and systems. The operating segments are The Electrical Systems Segment and The Global Seating Segment. The Global Seating Segment manufactures and sells products, such as seats, Office seatings. The Electrical Systems Segment is engaged in electronic wire harness assemblies, trim systems, and components. The company supplies products to the various vehicle markets, which include medium-and heavy-construction vehicle markets, military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Its geographical segments are the United States, United Kingdom, and All other countries, of which the United States accounts for the majority of revenue.

Commercial Vehicle Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commercial Vehicle Group's (CVGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) was reported by Colliers Securities on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting CVGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.93% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)?

A

The stock price for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) is $7.92 last updated Today at 4:56:37 PM.

Q

Does Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Q

When is Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reporting earnings?

A

Commercial Vehicle Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) operate in?

A

Commercial Vehicle Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.