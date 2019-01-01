Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a global risk and compliance solutions company. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. The company operates in two segments: Capital markets and Investment Companies. Both of these segments are further classified into Software Solutions and Compliance & Communications Management. Its geographical segments are the United States( US), Europe, Asia, Canada, and others, of which the US accounts for the vast majority of its total revenue.