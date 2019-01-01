|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
|-0.200
|-0.1800
|REV
|298.190M
|291.268M
|-6.922M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BJ's Restaurants’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO).
The latest price target for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting BJRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.42% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) is $31.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2020.
BJ's Restaurants’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BJ's Restaurants.
BJ's Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.