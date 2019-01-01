QQQ
Range
28.47 - 29.8
Vol / Avg.
606.6K/598.1K
Div / Yield
1.04/3.57%
52 Wk
24.75 - 31.16
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
50.73
Open
29.44
P/E
14.22
EPS
0.45
Shares
127.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.530 0.0600
REV182.810M178.900M-3.910M

Analyst Ratings

First Hawaiian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Hawaiian (FHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Hawaiian's (FHB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Hawaiian (FHB) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) was reported by Compass Point on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting FHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.51% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Hawaiian (FHB)?

A

The stock price for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) is $28.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Hawaiian (FHB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reporting earnings?

A

First Hawaiian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is First Hawaiian (FHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Hawaiian.

Q

What sector and industry does First Hawaiian (FHB) operate in?

A

First Hawaiian is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.