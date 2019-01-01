QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.490 0.0700
REV263.680M268.265M4.585M

Associated Banc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Associated Banc (ASB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Associated Banc's (ASB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Associated Banc (ASB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting ASB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.92% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Associated Banc (ASB)?

A

The stock price for Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) is $24.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Associated Banc (ASB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Associated Banc (ASB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) reporting earnings?

A

Associated Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Associated Banc (ASB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Associated Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Associated Banc (ASB) operate in?

A

Associated Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.