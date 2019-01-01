QQQ
TechnipFMC is the largest provider of integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions, offering the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea engineering and construction services. The company also provides various surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of predecessor companies Technip and FMC Technologies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.120 -0.0700
REV1.360B1.523B163.000M

Analyst Ratings

TechnipFMC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TechnipFMC (FTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TechnipFMC's (FTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TechnipFMC.

Q

What is the target price for TechnipFMC (FTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) was reported by Jefferies on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.62% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TechnipFMC (FTI)?

A

The stock price for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) is $6.355 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TechnipFMC (FTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2021.

Q

When is TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reporting earnings?

A

TechnipFMC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is TechnipFMC (FTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TechnipFMC.

Q

What sector and industry does TechnipFMC (FTI) operate in?

A

TechnipFMC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.