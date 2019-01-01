|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.050
|-0.120
|-0.0700
|REV
|1.360B
|1.523B
|163.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for TechnipFMC.
The latest price target for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) was reported by Jefferies on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting FTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.62% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) is $6.355 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2021.
TechnipFMC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TechnipFMC.
TechnipFMC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.