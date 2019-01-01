Liberty Global is one of the largest cable owners in Europe, with operations in the United Kingdom (50%-owned), Switzerland, Belgium (60%-owned), the Netherlands (50%-owned), Ireland, Poland, and Slovakia. The firm sold its businesses in Germany, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic to Vodafone in 2019, generating $11 billion proceeds, and merged its U.K. business with wireless carrier O2 in June 2021. The firm's operations serve about 5.5 million Internet access customers in the U.K., 1.7 million in Belgium, 1.1 million in Switzerland, and 3.4 million in the Netherlands. Liberty also provides wireless services in each of these four markets to a combined 41 million customers, including 27 million at O2.