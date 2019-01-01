QQQ
Range
83.03 - 85.98
Vol / Avg.
14.5K/29.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
72.06 - 116.86
Mkt Cap
508.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
83.6
P/E
16.41
EPS
2.56
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 7:02AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9202.560 1.6400
REV180.000M203.066M23.066M

REX American Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REX American Resources (REX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REX American Resources's (REX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for REX American Resources (REX) stock?

A

The latest price target for REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) was reported by Truist Securities on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting REX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for REX American Resources (REX)?

A

The stock price for REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) is $85.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REX American Resources (REX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REX American Resources.

Q

When is REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reporting earnings?

A

REX American Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is REX American Resources (REX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REX American Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does REX American Resources (REX) operate in?

A

REX American Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.