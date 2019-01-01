QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.08 - 8.73
Vol / Avg.
548.4K/808.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.54 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
648.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
78.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:12AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.060 -0.5100
REV1.070B1.060B-10.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diebold Nixdorf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diebold Nixdorf's (DBD) competitors?

A

Other companies in Diebold Nixdorf’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

Q

What is the target price for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) was reported by Wedbush on June 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting DBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)?

A

The stock price for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) is $8.275 last updated Today at 6:10:03 PM.

Q

Does Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2018.

Q

When is Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) reporting earnings?

A

Diebold Nixdorf’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diebold Nixdorf.

Q

What sector and industry does Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) operate in?

A

Diebold Nixdorf is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.