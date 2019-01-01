QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
73.12 - 75.77
Vol / Avg.
18.5K/67.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.35 - 79.19
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
73.12
P/E
21.44
EPS
1.06
Shares
18.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9101.020 0.1100
REV98.350M111.068M12.718M

Analyst Ratings

Monarch Casino & Resort Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Monarch Casino & Resort's (MCRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting MCRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -33.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)?

A

The stock price for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) is $75.405 last updated Today at 3:13:26 PM.

Q

Does Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Q

When is Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) reporting earnings?

A

Monarch Casino & Resort’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Q

What sector and industry does Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) operate in?

A

Monarch Casino & Resort is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.