|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|1.020
|0.1100
|REV
|98.350M
|111.068M
|12.718M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Monarch Casino & Resort’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting MCRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -33.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) is $75.405 last updated Today at 3:13:26 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Monarch Casino & Resort.
Monarch Casino & Resort’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Monarch Casino & Resort.
Monarch Casino & Resort is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.