QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.3 - 2.35
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/69.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.16 - 7
Mkt Cap
29M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.3
P/E
8.21
EPS
0.1
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:31AM
CPI Aerostructures Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. It also provides engineering, program management, supply chain management and kitting, and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services. CPI also acts as a subcontractor to prime aircraft manufacturers in the production of commercial aircraft parts. CPI Aero supplies the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye surveillance aircraft, the A-10 Thunderbolt attack jet, the Gulfstream G650, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK helicopter, and the S-92 helicopter among others.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV24.800M30.819M6.019M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CPI Aerostructures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CPI Aerostructures (CVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CPI Aerostructures's (CVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CPI Aerostructures.

Q

What is the target price for CPI Aerostructures (CVU) stock?

A

The latest price target for CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CVU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CPI Aerostructures (CVU)?

A

The stock price for CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) is $2.35 last updated Today at 5:07:23 PM.

Q

Does CPI Aerostructures (CVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Aerostructures.

Q

When is CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) reporting earnings?

A

CPI Aerostructures’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is CPI Aerostructures (CVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CPI Aerostructures.

Q

What sector and industry does CPI Aerostructures (CVU) operate in?

A

CPI Aerostructures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.