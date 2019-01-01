|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|1.200
|0.2600
|REV
|66.350M
|70.881M
|4.531M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Origin Bancorp’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).
The latest price target for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting OBNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) is $43.28 last updated Today at 8:57:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Origin Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Origin Bancorp.
Origin Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.