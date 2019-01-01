QQQ
Range
42.12 - 44.29
Vol / Avg.
90.8K/52.7K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.17%
52 Wk
33.81 - 47.58
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
10.65
Open
43.33
P/E
9.68
EPS
1.21
Shares
23.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Origin Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. It has its operations based in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9401.200 0.2600
REV66.350M70.881M4.531M

Origin Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Origin Bancorp (OBNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Origin Bancorp's (OBNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Origin Bancorp (OBNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting OBNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)?

A

The stock price for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) is $43.28 last updated Today at 8:57:49 PM.

Q

Does Origin Bancorp (OBNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reporting earnings?

A

Origin Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Origin Bancorp (OBNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Origin Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Origin Bancorp (OBNK) operate in?

A

Origin Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.