Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6601.710 0.0500
REV870.140M862.260M-7.880M
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5501.520 -0.0300
REV774.550M784.930M10.380M

Cracker Barrel Old Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cracker Barrel Old's (CBRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) was reported by Benchmark on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL)?

A

The stock price for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) is $132.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reporting earnings?

A

Cracker Barrel Old’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.

Q

Is Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cracker Barrel Old.

Q

What sector and industry does Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) operate in?

A

Cracker Barrel Old is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.