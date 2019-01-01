|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.660
|1.710
|0.0500
|REV
|870.140M
|862.260M
|-7.880M
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.550
|1.520
|-0.0300
|REV
|774.550M
|784.930M
|10.380M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cracker Barrel Old’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY).
The latest price target for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) was reported by Benchmark on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) is $132.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Cracker Barrel Old’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cracker Barrel Old.
Cracker Barrel Old is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.