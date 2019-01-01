QQQ
Range
42.98 - 44.47
Vol / Avg.
87.4K/135.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.18%
52 Wk
34.99 - 49.62
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
11.08
Open
44.43
P/E
11.07
EPS
1.02
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. It generates revenue from the Banking segment which provides a full range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial and consumer customers. Additionally, the Mortgage segment includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.890 0.0900
REV138.570M133.602M-4.968M

FB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FB Financial (FBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FB Financial's (FBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FB Financial (FBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FB Financial (FBK)?

A

The stock price for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) is $43.2 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.

Q

Does FB Financial (FBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) reporting earnings?

A

FB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is FB Financial (FBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does FB Financial (FBK) operate in?

A

FB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.