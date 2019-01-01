|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.890
|0.0900
|REV
|138.570M
|133.602M
|-4.968M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FB Financial’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK).
The latest price target for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) is $43.2 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
FB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FB Financial.
FB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.