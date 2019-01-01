|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|0.810
|0.840
|0.0300
|124.650M
|126.200M
|1.550M
You can purchase shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bank of N.T Butterfield.
The latest price target for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting NTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) is $37.75 last updated Today at 8:07:24 PM.
The next Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Bank of N.T Butterfield’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of N.T Butterfield.
Bank of N.T Butterfield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.