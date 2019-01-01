QQQ
Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd is a full-service bank and wealth manager. It operates the business through three geographic segments, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and the UK. The company offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. It generates a majority of its revenue from Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands segments.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.840 0.0300
REV124.650M126.200M1.550M

Bank of N.T Butterfield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of N.T Butterfield's (NTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of N.T Butterfield.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) was reported by Raymond James on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting NTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB)?

A

The stock price for Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) is $37.75 last updated Today at 8:07:24 PM.

Q

Does Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of N.T Butterfield’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of N.T Butterfield.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of N.T Butterfield (NTB) operate in?

A

Bank of N.T Butterfield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.