Range
61.69 - 70.43
Vol / Avg.
959.4K/910.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.19 - 130
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
42.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170-0.110 0.0600
REV202.670M203.256M586.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shake Shack Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shake Shack (SHAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shake Shack's (SHAK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shake Shack (SHAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting SHAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.09% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shake Shack (SHAK)?

A

The stock price for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) is $69.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shake Shack (SHAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shake Shack.

Q

When is Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reporting earnings?

A

Shake Shack’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Shake Shack (SHAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shake Shack.

Q

What sector and industry does Shake Shack (SHAK) operate in?

A

Shake Shack is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.