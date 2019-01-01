|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.170
|-0.110
|0.0600
|REV
|202.670M
|203.256M
|586.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shake Shack’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH).
The latest price target for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting SHAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.09% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) is $69.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shake Shack.
Shake Shack’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shake Shack.
Shake Shack is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.