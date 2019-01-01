QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.01 - 11.9
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.82 - 16.61
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.9
P/E
35.88
EPS
0.1
Shares
129.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 1:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 3:00PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers. Its products include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls. It offers high-density Wi-Fi, centralized management, cloud-based network management, and application analytics capabilities. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.210 0.0400
REV272.070M280.933M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Extreme Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Extreme Networks (EXTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Extreme Networks's (EXTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Extreme Networks (EXTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) was reported by Needham on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.50 expecting EXTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Extreme Networks (EXTR)?

A

The stock price for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is $11.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Extreme Networks (EXTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Extreme Networks.

Q

When is Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) reporting earnings?

A

Extreme Networks’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Extreme Networks (EXTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Extreme Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Extreme Networks (EXTR) operate in?

A

Extreme Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.