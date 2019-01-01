|Q1 2022
|EPS
|0.400
|0.580
|0.1800
|REV
|13.070M
|18.791M
|5.721M
Other companies in Citizens Community’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC).
The latest price target for Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.50 expecting CZWI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) is $15.98 last updated Today at 4:40:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Citizens Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
Citizens Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.