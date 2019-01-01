Citizens Community Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank provides commercial, agricultural, residential, consumer and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and accepts deposits from customers, primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers a range of loan products, including commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's investment portfolio consists of securities available for sale and securities held to maturity.