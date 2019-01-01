QQQ
Citizens Community Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank provides commercial, agricultural, residential, consumer and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and accepts deposits from customers, primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers a range of loan products, including commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's investment portfolio consists of securities available for sale and securities held to maturity.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.580 0.1800
REV13.070M18.791M5.721M

Analyst Ratings

Citizens Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Community (CZWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Community's (CZWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Community (CZWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.50 expecting CZWI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Community (CZWI)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) is $15.98 last updated Today at 4:40:36 PM.

Q

Does Citizens Community (CZWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Citizens Community (CZWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Community.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Community (CZWI) operate in?

A

Citizens Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.