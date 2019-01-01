QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
ProAssurance Corp is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The company's wholly owned insurance subsidiaries provide professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance reports operating results in five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, Lloyd's Syndicate, and Corporate. ProAssurance generates the vast majority of its revenue from its Specialty P&C activities, followed by Worker's Compensation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.620 0.4500
REV242.890M273.070M30.180M

see more
ProAssurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProAssurance (PRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProAssurance's (PRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ProAssurance (PRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ProAssurance (PRA)?

A

The stock price for ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) is $24.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProAssurance (PRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) reporting earnings?

A

ProAssurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is ProAssurance (PRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProAssurance.

Q

What sector and industry does ProAssurance (PRA) operate in?

A

ProAssurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.