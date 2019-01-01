|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.620
|0.4500
|REV
|242.890M
|273.070M
|30.180M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ProAssurance’s space includes: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR).
The latest price target for ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) is $24.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
ProAssurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ProAssurance.
ProAssurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.