QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.11 - 18.13
Vol / Avg.
43M/49.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.75 - 72.62
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
514M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:35PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation. The group operates in U.S. markets and International markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AMC Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMC Entertainment's (AMC) competitors?

A

Other companies in AMC Entertainment’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) was reported by Wedbush on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting AMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.46% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMC Entertainment (AMC)?

A

The stock price for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is $16.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMC Entertainment (AMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Q

When is AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reporting earnings?

A

AMC Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMC Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does AMC Entertainment (AMC) operate in?

A

AMC Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.