|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AMC Entertainment’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).
The latest price target for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) was reported by Wedbush on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting AMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.46% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is $16.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.
AMC Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AMC Entertainment.
AMC Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.