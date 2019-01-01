QQQ
Range
2.36 - 2.53
Vol / Avg.
575.8K/445.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.54 - 9.47
Mkt Cap
150.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
60.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Quantum Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing scale-out storage, archive, and data protection for small businesses and large multinational enterprises. Its solutions capture, share, manage and preserve digital assets throughout the data lifecycle. The scale-out portfolio offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets, provide ingest capabilities, real-time collaboration, scalability, and protection. It derives primary revenues from the products based on tape technology. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010-0.070 -0.0800
REV104.380M95.344M-9.036M

Quantum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum (QMCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum's (QMCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quantum (QMCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting QMCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum (QMCO)?

A

The stock price for Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) is $2.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum (QMCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum.

Q

When is Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Quantum (QMCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum (QMCO) operate in?

A

Quantum is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.