YPF SA is an Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain across the domestic upstream, downstream, and gas and power segments. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and LPG. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation and distribution of oil and a wide range of petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG and bio-fuels. The company generates maximum revenue from downstream segment.