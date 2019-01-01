QQQ
Range
4.28 - 4.39
Vol / Avg.
770.6K/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.34 - 5.86
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.28
P/E
9.24
EPS
57.33
Shares
393.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
YPF SA is an Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain across the domestic upstream, downstream, and gas and power segments. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and LPG. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation and distribution of oil and a wide range of petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG and bio-fuels. The company generates maximum revenue from downstream segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

YPF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YPF (YPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YPF (NYSE: YPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are YPF's (YPF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for YPF (YPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for YPF (NYSE: YPF) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting YPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for YPF (YPF)?

A

The stock price for YPF (NYSE: YPF) is $4.35 last updated Today at 6:34:40 PM.

Q

Does YPF (YPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 9, 2019.

Q

When is YPF (NYSE:YPF) reporting earnings?

A

YPF’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is YPF (YPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YPF.

Q

What sector and industry does YPF (YPF) operate in?

A

YPF is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.