Range
6.36 - 6.78
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.29 - 17.75
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
502.6M
Outstanding
Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. It has two geographical segments namely North America (the United States and Canada), which primarily includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, and Fixd Repair; and Europe, which includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.050 0.0200
REV414.550M415.856M1.306M

Angi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angi (ANGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angi's (ANGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Angi (ANGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ANGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.90% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Angi (ANGI)?

A

The stock price for Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is $6.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angi (ANGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angi.

Q

When is Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) reporting earnings?

A

Angi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Angi (ANGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angi.

Q

What sector and industry does Angi (ANGI) operate in?

A

Angi is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.