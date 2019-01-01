QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Synovus Financial operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating on commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers. The company's business segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS).

Synovus Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synovus Finl (SNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synovus Finl's (SNV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synovus Finl (SNV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting SNV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.55% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synovus Finl (SNV)?

A

The stock price for Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) is $49.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synovus Finl (SNV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) reporting earnings?

A

Synovus Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Synovus Finl (SNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synovus Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Synovus Finl (SNV) operate in?

A

Synovus Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.