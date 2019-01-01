|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.350
|0.2700
|REV
|492.630M
|509.381M
|16.751M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Synovus Finl’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting SNV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.55% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) is $49.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
Synovus Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Synovus Finl.
Synovus Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.