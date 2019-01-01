Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 47% of fiscal 2020 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 36% of fiscal 2020 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 17% of fiscal 2020 sales). The chain had stores in 38 states as of the end of fiscal 2020.