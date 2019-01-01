|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.430
|0.1400
|REV
|563.680M
|607.645M
|43.965M
You can purchase shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Five Below’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) was reported by Keybanc on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting FIVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.41% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is $154.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Five Below.
Five Below’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Five Below.
Five Below is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.