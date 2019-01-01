QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 47% of fiscal 2020 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 36% of fiscal 2020 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 17% of fiscal 2020 sales). The chain had stores in 38 states as of the end of fiscal 2020.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.430 0.1400
REV563.680M607.645M43.965M

Five Below Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Five Below (FIVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Five Below's (FIVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Five Below (FIVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) was reported by Keybanc on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting FIVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.41% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Five Below (FIVE)?

A

The stock price for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is $154.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Five Below (FIVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Five Below.

Q

When is Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reporting earnings?

A

Five Below’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Five Below (FIVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Five Below.

Q

What sector and industry does Five Below (FIVE) operate in?

A

Five Below is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.