You can purchase shares of Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Petrobras Brasileiro’s space includes: Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E), BP (NYSE:BP) and YPF (NYSE:YPF).
The latest price target for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) is $13.94 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Petrobras Brasileiro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Petrobras Brasileiro.
Petrobras Brasileiro is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.