Range
13.57 - 14.67
Vol / Avg.
54M/31.7M
Div / Yield
2.04/14.02%
52 Wk
7.06 - 14.72
Mkt Cap
90.9B
Payout Ratio
22.99
Open
14.63
P/E
3.7
EPS
0.92
Shares
6.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production for oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2020 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (83% oil production), and reserves stood at 8.8 billion boe (86% oil). Petrobras operates 13 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 2.2 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Petrobras Brasileiro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrobras Brasileiro's (PBR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Petrobras Brasileiro’s space includes: Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E), BP (NYSE:BP) and YPF (NYSE:YPF).

Q

What is the target price for Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR)?

A

The stock price for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) is $13.94 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) reporting earnings?

A

Petrobras Brasileiro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrobras Brasileiro.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) operate in?

A

Petrobras Brasileiro is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.