J.Jill Inc operates a network of apparel stores in the United States. The company's business strategy is centred on the idea of offering products that appeal to the middle-aged affluent class of women. Its brand portfolio comprises of J.Jill, The J.Jill Wearever Collection and Pure Jill under which it sells jackets, sweaters, knit tops, tees and an array of other women's clothing and accessories that portrays an easy and relaxed lifestyle. The company recognises its revenue through the sale of products employing a multiple channel platform that consists of websites, retail stores and catalogs.