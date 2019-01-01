QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
J.Jill Inc operates a network of apparel stores in the United States. The company's business strategy is centred on the idea of offering products that appeal to the middle-aged affluent class of women. Its brand portfolio comprises of J.Jill, The J.Jill Wearever Collection and Pure Jill under which it sells jackets, sweaters, knit tops, tees and an array of other women's clothing and accessories that portrays an easy and relaxed lifestyle. The company recognises its revenue through the sale of products employing a multiple channel platform that consists of websites, retail stores and catalogs.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.650 0.3100
REV151.300M151.731M431.000K

J.Jill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy J.Jill (JILL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are J.Jill's (JILL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for J.Jill (JILL) stock?

A

The latest price target for J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) was reported by Jefferies on December 6, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting JILL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -89.91% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for J.Jill (JILL)?

A

The stock price for J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) is $14.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does J.Jill (JILL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for J.Jill.

Q

When is J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) reporting earnings?

A

J.Jill’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is J.Jill (JILL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for J.Jill.

Q

What sector and industry does J.Jill (JILL) operate in?

A

J.Jill is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.