QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.75 - 13.86
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/3.1M
Div / Yield
0.16/1.19%
52 Wk
6.07 - 14.13
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.86
P/E
-
EPS
-1.68
Shares
215.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:10AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest land rig drilling contractors in the United States and maintains moderately sized pressure-pumping operations primarily in Texas and the Appalachian region. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in most U.S. onshore oil and gas basins.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350-0.380 -0.0300
REV435.890M466.493M30.603M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Patterson-UTI Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patterson-UTI Energy's (PTEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting PTEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.27% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)?

A

The stock price for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) is $13.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) reporting earnings?

A

Patterson-UTI Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) operate in?

A

Patterson-UTI Energy is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.