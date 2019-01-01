|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tidewater’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) was reported by Argus Research on October 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TDW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) is $14.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2015.
Tidewater’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tidewater.
Tidewater is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.