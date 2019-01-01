QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/221K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 16.24
Mkt Cap
612.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:33PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 5:31PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry through the operation of a diversified fleet of marine service vessels. The company's vessels and associated vessel services provide support for all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. These services include towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and remotely operated vehicle operations and a variety of specialized services. The company operates in the following principal geographical areas are the Americas, the Middle East/Asia Pacific, Europe/Mediterranean Sea and West Africa. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tidewater Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tidewater (TDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tidewater's (TDW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tidewater (TDW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) was reported by Argus Research on October 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TDW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tidewater (TDW)?

A

The stock price for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) is $14.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tidewater (TDW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2015.

Q

When is Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) reporting earnings?

A

Tidewater’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Tidewater (TDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tidewater.

Q

What sector and industry does Tidewater (TDW) operate in?

A

Tidewater is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.