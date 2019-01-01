QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.16/1.28%
52 Wk
7.34 - 12.56
Mkt Cap
454.4M
Payout Ratio
21.82
Open
-
P/E
22.67
EPS
0.11
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Del Taco Restaurants Inc is a restaurant operator company. It is a franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The company holds approximately 564 Del Taco restaurants, a majority of these in the Pacific Southwest.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

Del Taco Restaurants Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Del Taco Restaurants's (TACO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) was reported by Benchmark on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TACO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)?

A

The stock price for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) is $12.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reporting earnings?

A

Del Taco Restaurants’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Del Taco Restaurants.

Q

What sector and industry does Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) operate in?

A

Del Taco Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.