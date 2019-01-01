|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Del Taco Restaurants’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI).
The latest price target for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) was reported by Benchmark on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TACO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) is $12.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Del Taco Restaurants’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Del Taco Restaurants.
Del Taco Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.