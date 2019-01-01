QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.4/3.63%
52 Wk
9.43 - 12.79
Mkt Cap
145.8M
Payout Ratio
75.47
Open
P/E
20.79
EPS
0.18
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
BankFinancial Corp is the bank holding company of BankFinancial, F.S.B. The company is a full-service, national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. It offers customers a broad range of loan, deposit, trust and other financial products and services. The bank's primary business is making loans and accepting deposits. It also offers customers a variety of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust services, wealth management, and general insurance agency services.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.140 0.180 0.040
REV 11.250M 13.018M 1.768M

Analyst Ratings

BankFinancial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BankFinancial (BFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BankFinancial's (BFIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BankFinancial (BFIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) was reported by DA Davidson on September 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BankFinancial (BFIN)?

A

The stock price for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) is $11.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BankFinancial (BFIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) reporting earnings?

A

BankFinancial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is BankFinancial (BFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BankFinancial.

Q

What sector and industry does BankFinancial (BFIN) operate in?

A

BankFinancial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.