BankFinancial Corp is the bank holding company of BankFinancial, F.S.B. The company is a full-service, national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. It offers customers a broad range of loan, deposit, trust and other financial products and services. The bank's primary business is making loans and accepting deposits. It also offers customers a variety of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust services, wealth management, and general insurance agency services.