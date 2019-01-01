|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.180
|0.0400
|REV
|11.250M
|13.018M
|1.768M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BankFinancial’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC), Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP).
The latest price target for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) was reported by DA Davidson on September 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) is $11.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
BankFinancial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BankFinancial.
BankFinancial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.