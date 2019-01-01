|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|0.340
|-0.4000
|REV
|1.240B
|1.291B
|51.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Insperity (NYSE: NSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Insperity’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Insperity (NYSE: NSP) was reported by Truist Securities on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting NSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Insperity (NYSE: NSP) is $86.01 last updated Today at 8:02:15 PM.
The next Insperity (NSP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Insperity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Insperity.
Insperity is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.