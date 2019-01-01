QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
84.2 - 86.65
Vol / Avg.
259.2K/183.7K
Div / Yield
1.8/2.08%
52 Wk
78.88 - 129.32
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
55.03
Open
84.15
P/E
27.16
EPS
0.25
Shares
38.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:58PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:45PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Insperity Inc is a company that primarily provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions that help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Most of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7400.340 -0.4000
REV1.240B1.291B51.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Insperity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insperity (NSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insperity (NYSE: NSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insperity's (NSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Insperity (NSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Insperity (NYSE: NSP) was reported by Truist Securities on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting NSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Insperity (NSP)?

A

The stock price for Insperity (NYSE: NSP) is $86.01 last updated Today at 8:02:15 PM.

Q

Does Insperity (NSP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Insperity (NSP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reporting earnings?

A

Insperity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Insperity (NSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insperity.

Q

What sector and industry does Insperity (NSP) operate in?

A

Insperity is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.