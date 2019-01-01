QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Carpenter Technology supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and consumer durables, medical, and energy, among others. With regard to materials, the company generates the majority of its revenue from premium alloys, titanium, and stainless steel. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.620-0.580 0.0400
REV381.540M396.000M14.460M

Carpenter Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carpenter Tech (CRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carpenter Tech's (CRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carpenter Tech (CRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting CRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carpenter Tech (CRS)?

A

The stock price for Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) is $36.68 last updated Today at 4:29:50 PM.

Q

Does Carpenter Tech (CRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) reporting earnings?

A

Carpenter Tech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Carpenter Tech (CRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carpenter Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Carpenter Tech (CRS) operate in?

A

Carpenter Tech is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.