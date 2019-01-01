|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.620
|-0.580
|0.0400
|REV
|381.540M
|396.000M
|14.460M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carpenter Tech’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Vale (NYSE:VALE) and United States Steel (NYSE:X).
The latest price target for Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) was reported by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting CRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) is $36.68 last updated Today at 4:29:50 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Carpenter Tech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carpenter Tech.
Carpenter Tech is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.