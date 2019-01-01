QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company focused is on Permian Basin. The operating segment of the company are Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Coiled Tubing.

ProPetro Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProPetro Holding (PUMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProPetro Holding's (PUMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ProPetro Holding (PUMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) was reported by Citigroup on December 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PUMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ProPetro Holding (PUMP)?

A

The stock price for ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) is $11.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProPetro Holding (PUMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProPetro Holding.

Q

When is ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reporting earnings?

A

ProPetro Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ProPetro Holding (PUMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProPetro Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ProPetro Holding (PUMP) operate in?

A

ProPetro Holding is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.