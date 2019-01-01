|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|-0.200
|-0.1900
|REV
|242.570M
|246.070M
|3.500M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ProPetro Holding’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) was reported by Citigroup on December 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PUMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) is $11.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ProPetro Holding.
ProPetro Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ProPetro Holding.
ProPetro Holding is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.