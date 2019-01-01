|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|0.970
|0.2800
|REV
|73.480M
|73.980M
|500.000K
You can purchase shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Peoples Bancorp’s space includes: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC).
The latest price target for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting PEBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) is $30.86 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Peoples Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Peoples Bancorp.
Peoples Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.