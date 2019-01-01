QQQ
Range
29.96 - 30.87
Vol / Avg.
84.1K/81.6K
Div / Yield
1.44/4.55%
52 Wk
27.72 - 36.75
Mkt Cap
871.4M
Payout Ratio
66.2
Open
30.83
P/E
14.64
EPS
1
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. It is engaged in a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.970 0.2800
REV73.480M73.980M500.000K

Analyst Ratings

Peoples Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peoples Bancorp's (PEBO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting PEBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) is $30.86 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) operate in?

A

Peoples Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.