Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listing through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. It also provides all dealers with a web widget to place Deal Rating Badges, which show deal rating. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two geographical segments namely United States and International. Most of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

CarGurus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CarGurus (CARG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarGurus's (CARG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CarGurus (CARG) stock?

A

The latest price target for CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) was reported by Northcoast Research on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting CARG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.75% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CarGurus (CARG)?

A

The stock price for CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) is $32.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarGurus (CARG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarGurus.

Q

When is CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) reporting earnings?

A

CarGurus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CarGurus (CARG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarGurus.

Q

What sector and industry does CarGurus (CARG) operate in?

A

CarGurus is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.