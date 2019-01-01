Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.