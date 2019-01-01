|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.520
|0.1100
|REV
|204.150M
|199.682M
|-4.468M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Simmons First National’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).
The latest price target for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) was reported by Raymond James on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) is $27.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Simmons First National (SFNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Simmons First National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Simmons First National.
Simmons First National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.