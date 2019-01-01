QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.520 0.1100
REV204.150M199.682M-4.468M

Analyst Ratings

Simmons First National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simmons First National (SFNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simmons First National's (SFNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Simmons First National (SFNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) was reported by Raymond James on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Simmons First National (SFNC)?

A

The stock price for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) is $27.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simmons First National (SFNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Simmons First National (SFNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) reporting earnings?

A

Simmons First National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Simmons First National (SFNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simmons First National.

Q

What sector and industry does Simmons First National (SFNC) operate in?

A

Simmons First National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.