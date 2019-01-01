QQQ
Imax is now primarily a technology hardware and brand-licensing company that does not operate the vast majority of Imax theaters. Instead, the firm generates revenue via selling and leasing the required proprietary equipment and via fees for digitally remastering standard films into the proprietary Imax format. The firm has expanded from 210 commercial theaters in 2008 to over 1,650 today and increased the annual number of Imax releases from 13 in 2007 to 60 in 2019.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.310 0.1900
REV85.590M108.572M22.982M

Imax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imax (IMAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imax (NYSE: IMAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imax's (IMAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imax.

Q

What is the target price for Imax (IMAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Imax (NYSE: IMAX) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting IMAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Imax (IMAX)?

A

The stock price for Imax (NYSE: IMAX) is $19.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imax (IMAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imax.

Q

When is Imax (NYSE:IMAX) reporting earnings?

A

Imax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Imax (IMAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imax.

Q

What sector and industry does Imax (IMAX) operate in?

A

Imax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.