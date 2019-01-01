Imax is now primarily a technology hardware and brand-licensing company that does not operate the vast majority of Imax theaters. Instead, the firm generates revenue via selling and leasing the required proprietary equipment and via fees for digitally remastering standard films into the proprietary Imax format. The firm has expanded from 210 commercial theaters in 2008 to over 1,650 today and increased the annual number of Imax releases from 13 in 2007 to 60 in 2019.