QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/392.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.21 - 20.45
Mkt Cap
963.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
123.81
EPS
-0.57
Shares
48.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 3:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 3:04PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Blucora Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. Its products and services in wealth management and tax preparation, through HD Vest, Inc. and TaxAct, Inc, help consumers to manage their financial lives. The company's operating segment includes Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.450-0.290 0.1600
REV166.230M178.331M12.101M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blucora Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blucora (BCOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blucora's (BCOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blucora (BCOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blucora (BCOR)?

A

The stock price for Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) is $19.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blucora (BCOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2008 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2008.

Q

When is Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) reporting earnings?

A

Blucora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Blucora (BCOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blucora.

Q

What sector and industry does Blucora (BCOR) operate in?

A

Blucora is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.