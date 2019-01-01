QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.62 - 22.62
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/34.3K
Div / Yield
1/4.44%
52 Wk
21.25 - 26.31
Mkt Cap
329.1M
Payout Ratio
60.98
Open
22.62
P/E
13.73
EPS
0.56
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Village Super Market Inc operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, a few of which are in northern New Jersey, southern New Jersey, Maryland, and in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), the nation's largest retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. It consists of one operating segment, the retail sale of food and nonfood products.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.500
REV494.211M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Village Super Market Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Village Super Market (VLGEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Village Super Market's (VLGEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Village Super Market (VLGEA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Village Super Market

Q

Current Stock Price for Village Super Market (VLGEA)?

A

The stock price for Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is $22.62 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Village Super Market (VLGEA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) reporting earnings?

A

Village Super Market’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Village Super Market (VLGEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Village Super Market.

Q

What sector and industry does Village Super Market (VLGEA) operate in?

A

Village Super Market is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.