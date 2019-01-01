|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.500
|REV
|494.211M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Village Super Market’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
There is no analysis for Village Super Market
The stock price for Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is $22.62 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.
Village Super Market’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Village Super Market.
Village Super Market is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.