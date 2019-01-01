|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.310
|0.0300
|REV
|584.192M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of XP (NASDAQ: XP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in XP’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for XP (NASDAQ: XP) was reported by JP Morgan on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for XP (NASDAQ: XP) is $31.92 last updated Today at 6:04:10 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for XP.
XP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for XP.
XP is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.