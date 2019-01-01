QQQ
Range
31.23 - 33.03
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.82 - 53.08
Mkt Cap
17.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.82
P/E
26.52
EPS
1.77
Shares
559.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
XP Inc is a Cayman Island based technology-driven financial services platform. It is a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. The company evaluates its business through a single segment such as monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation and evaluating the performance. It generates revenue through Brokerage commission.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.310 0.0300
REV584.192M

XP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XP (XP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XP (NASDAQ: XP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XP's (XP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XP (XP) stock?

A

The latest price target for XP (NASDAQ: XP) was reported by JP Morgan on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XP (XP)?

A

The stock price for XP (NASDAQ: XP) is $31.92 last updated Today at 6:04:10 PM.

Q

Does XP (XP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XP.

Q

When is XP (NASDAQ:XP) reporting earnings?

A

XP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is XP (XP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XP.

Q

What sector and industry does XP (XP) operate in?

A

XP is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.