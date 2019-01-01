|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.050
|0.0400
|REV
|106.220M
|101.942M
|-4.278M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
You can purchase shares of trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in trivago’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN).
The latest price target for trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) was reported by Citigroup on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.30 expecting TRVG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.43% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) is $2.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for trivago.
trivago’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for trivago.
trivago is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.