trivago NV is a hotel search company focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers through the company's websites and apps. The platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. The company operates in three operating segments namely the Americas, Developed Europe, and the Rest of the World. It derives a majority of revenue from Developed Europe segment. The Developed Europe segment is comprised of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and others.