Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
trivago NV is a hotel search company focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers through the company's websites and apps. The platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. The company operates in three operating segments namely the Americas, Developed Europe, and the Rest of the World. It derives a majority of revenue from Developed Europe segment. The Developed Europe segment is comprised of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.050 0.0400
REV106.220M101.942M-4.278M

trivago Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy trivago (TRVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are trivago's (TRVG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for trivago (TRVG) stock?

A

The latest price target for trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) was reported by Citigroup on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.30 expecting TRVG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.43% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for trivago (TRVG)?

A

The stock price for trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) is $2.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does trivago (TRVG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for trivago.

Q

When is trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) reporting earnings?

A

trivago’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is trivago (TRVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for trivago.

Q

What sector and industry does trivago (TRVG) operate in?

A

trivago is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.