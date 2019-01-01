|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.680
|0.1500
|REV
|89.780M
|88.902M
|-878.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FBNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) is $43.83 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next First Bancorp (FBNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
First Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp.
First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.