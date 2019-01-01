QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
43.72 - 45.29
Vol / Avg.
147.6K/171.5K
Div / Yield
0.88/1.97%
52 Wk
37.6 - 50.92
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
29.8
Open
44.92
P/E
16.63
EPS
0.3
Shares
35.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing banking services such as acceptance of deposits and lending funds to customers for various purposes. It provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also provides loans for various purposes of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. Also, it offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit and electronic funds transfer services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.680 0.1500
REV89.780M88.902M-878.000K

Analyst Ratings

First Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancorp (FBNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bancorp's (FBNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Bancorp (FBNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FBNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancorp (FBNC)?

A

The stock price for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) is $43.83 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does First Bancorp (FBNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Bancorp (FBNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Bancorp (FBNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancorp (FBNC) operate in?

A

First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.