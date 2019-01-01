First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing banking services such as acceptance of deposits and lending funds to customers for various purposes. It provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also provides loans for various purposes of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. Also, it offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit and electronic funds transfer services.