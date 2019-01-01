MediciNova Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a specific focus on U.S. market. Its products portfolio includes therapeutics such as MN-001, MN-166, MN-221 etc. The firm's current strategy is to focus its development activities on therapeutics for neurological disorders and fibrotic diseases. It has the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics segment.