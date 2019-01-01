QQQ
Range
11.87 - 12.1
Vol / Avg.
12.8K/114.9K
Div / Yield
0.45/3.74%
52 Wk
10.2 - 19.8
Mkt Cap
412.3M
Payout Ratio
60.78
Open
12.09
P/E
23.61
EPS
-0.11
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Caesarstone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces. Its products primarily include engineered quartz and porcelain slabs, which are used as kitchen countertops in renovation & remodeling, and residential construction. It also has other applications, including vanity tops, wall panels, backsplashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone's geographical segments are United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Israel, and EMEA(Europe, Middle East, Africa).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.010 -0.0500
REV158.230M171.057M12.827M

Caesarstone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caesarstone (CSTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Caesarstone's (CSTE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Caesarstone (CSTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) was reported by Benchmark on December 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Caesarstone (CSTE)?

A

The stock price for Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) is $11.96 last updated Today at 4:47:39 PM.

Q

Does Caesarstone (CSTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

Q

When is Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) reporting earnings?

A

Caesarstone’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Caesarstone (CSTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caesarstone.

Q

What sector and industry does Caesarstone (CSTE) operate in?

A

Caesarstone is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.