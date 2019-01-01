Caesarstone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces. Its products primarily include engineered quartz and porcelain slabs, which are used as kitchen countertops in renovation & remodeling, and residential construction. It also has other applications, including vanity tops, wall panels, backsplashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone's geographical segments are United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Israel, and EMEA(Europe, Middle East, Africa).