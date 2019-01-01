|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|0.010
|-0.0500
|REV
|158.230M
|171.057M
|12.827M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Caesarstone’s space includes: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI), Griffon (NYSE:GFF), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN).
The latest price target for Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) was reported by Benchmark on December 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) is $11.96 last updated Today at 4:47:39 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.
Caesarstone’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Caesarstone.
Caesarstone is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.