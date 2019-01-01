QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
91.87 - 95.6
Vol / Avg.
914.7K/1M
Div / Yield
2.8/2.97%
52 Wk
85.97 - 105.73
Mkt Cap
12.7B
Payout Ratio
87.74
Open
94
P/E
30.39
EPS
0.59
Shares
137.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:31AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and owned production capabilities from Entertainment One help bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One in 2019, bolting on popular properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8801.210 0.3300
REV1.870B2.013B143.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hasbro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hasbro (HAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hasbro's (HAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hasbro (HAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) was reported by DA Davidson on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting HAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.32% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hasbro (HAS)?

A

The stock price for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is $92.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hasbro (HAS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hasbro (HAS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-29.

Q

When is Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reporting earnings?

A

Hasbro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Hasbro (HAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hasbro.

Q

What sector and industry does Hasbro (HAS) operate in?

A

Hasbro is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.