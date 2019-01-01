Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and owned production capabilities from Entertainment One help bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One in 2019, bolting on popular properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.