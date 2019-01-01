|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|0.630
|-0.0300
|REV
|34.430M
|33.668M
|-762.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sierra Bancorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF).
The latest price target for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BSRR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is $26.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Sierra Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sierra Bancorp.
Sierra Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.