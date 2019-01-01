QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39K
Div / Yield
0.92/3.45%
52 Wk
22.4 - 29.42
Mkt Cap
406.8M
Payout Ratio
30.71
Open
-
P/E
9.51
EPS
0.63
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 8:22AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sierra Bancorp is a California-based bank holding company, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The bank provides lending money, which includes customers such as real estate, commercial, mortgage warehousing, agricultural, and consumer loans. The bank accepts deposits for individuals and businesses, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.630 -0.0300
REV34.430M33.668M-762.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sierra Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sierra Bancorp's (BSRR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BSRR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is $26.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) operate in?

A

Sierra Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.