|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.430
|-0.480
|-0.0500
|REV
|301.000M
|350.936M
|49.936M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cedar Fair’s space includes: Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF).
The latest price target for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting FUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.31% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) is $56.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2020.
Cedar Fair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cedar Fair.
Cedar Fair is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.