Range
55.5 - 57.86
Vol / Avg.
717.7K/574.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.15 - 62.56
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
57.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.430-0.480 -0.0500
REV301.000M350.936M49.936M

see more
Cedar Fair Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cedar Fair (FUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cedar Fair's (FUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cedar Fair (FUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting FUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.31% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cedar Fair (FUN)?

A

The stock price for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) is $56.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cedar Fair (FUN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2020.

Q

When is Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reporting earnings?

A

Cedar Fair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cedar Fair (FUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cedar Fair.

Q

What sector and industry does Cedar Fair (FUN) operate in?

A

Cedar Fair is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.