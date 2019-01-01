QQQ
Range
46.26 - 48.3
Vol / Avg.
13.7M/20.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.16 - 67.21
Mkt Cap
67.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
47.26
P/E
6.98
EPS
1.17
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company lost its U.S. market share leader crown in 2021 with share down 280 basis points to 14.6%, but we expect GM to reclaim the top spot in 2022 due to 2021 suffering from the chip shortage. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1901.350 0.1600
REV34.010B33.584B-426.000M

Analyst Ratings

General Motors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Motors (GM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Motors's (GM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for General Motors (GM) stock?

A

The latest price target for General Motors (NYSE: GM) was reported by Nomura Instinet on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting GM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.69% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for General Motors (GM)?

A

The stock price for General Motors (NYSE: GM) is $46.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Motors (GM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.

Q

When is General Motors (NYSE:GM) reporting earnings?

A

General Motors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is General Motors (GM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does General Motors (GM) operate in?

A

General Motors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.