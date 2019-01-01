|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|1.040
|0.3800
|REV
|115.830M
|108.224M
|-7.606M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in WSFS Financial’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC), Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and New York Community (NYSE:NYCB).
The latest price target for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting WSFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.84% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) is $51.45 last updated Today at 5:26:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
WSFS Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WSFS Financial.
WSFS Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.