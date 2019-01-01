QQQ
Range
50.27 - 51.47
Vol / Avg.
55.6K/487K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.05%
52 Wk
42.58 - 56.3
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
8.96
Open
50.27
P/E
8.75
EPS
1.18
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The company operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, which is engaged in the commercial lending funded by customer-generated deposits and provides retail securities and insurance brokerage services; Cash Connect segment provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and Wealth Management, which provides planning & advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit & deposit products. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the WSFS Bank segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6601.040 0.3800
REV115.830M108.224M-7.606M

WSFS Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WSFS Financial (WSFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WSFS Financial's (WSFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WSFS Financial (WSFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting WSFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.84% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WSFS Financial (WSFS)?

A

The stock price for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) is $51.45 last updated Today at 5:26:04 PM.

Q

Does WSFS Financial (WSFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reporting earnings?

A

WSFS Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is WSFS Financial (WSFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WSFS Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does WSFS Financial (WSFS) operate in?

A

WSFS Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.