WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The company operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, which is engaged in the commercial lending funded by customer-generated deposits and provides retail securities and insurance brokerage services; Cash Connect segment provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and Wealth Management, which provides planning & advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit & deposit products. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from the WSFS Bank segment.